Piyush Goyal’s elevation to a full-fledged cabinet portfolio is now almost certain now. The Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy, has been considered for long as among the achievers in the Modi Cabinet.He has been instrumental in turning around the state-owned Coal India, improved power generation capacity, particularly in renewable sector. It is being estimated that India’s solar generation capacity would grow to 18 GW, which would be six times the number when Goyal took charge in 2014.Also, the number of villages in the country that have still not electrified have come down from 18,000 in 2014 to just about 4000 today.Goyal at 52 is among the youngest ministers in Modi Cabinet, and considering that he became a first time minister in 2014 as an MoS and just three years later is going to hold a full-fledged portfolio, his rise through the ranks has been pretty quick.He was first noticed after the last general elections where he was in charge of publicity, advertising and social outreach. He was also, with his career as a successful chartered account and investment banker background, made party treasurer just like his father.Goyal’s name was being touted in a cabinet reshuffle in 2016, where he was expected to replace Arun Jaitley as the finance minister. Jaitley himself was expected to take over as defence minister.