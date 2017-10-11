Plaques Bearing Akhilesh's Name Being Gouged Out by Yogi Govt, Alleges SP

: Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh was removing foundation stones of projects inaugurated by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a bid to stake claim to everything.A few images, showing rods being used to gouge out plaques bearing former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's name, have surfaced.Yogi Adityanath, who has been in the eye of a storm after several newborns died at Gorakhpur's BRD hospital in August, on Tuesday proposed to build a 100-metre tall Ram statue in the holy city of Ayodhya.His decision was met with skepticism and criticism as the Opposition advised Adityanath to focus more on the health infrastructure of the state.The UP chief minister is expected to visit Ayodhya just before Diwali to make several announcements, and inaugurate development projects, too.Samajwadi party claims that the incumbent government has asked its workers to remove plaques of projects initiated by Akhilesh Yadav so as to rob him of credits.