PM Modi Actually 'Complimented' Manmohan Singh: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "raincoat" jibe against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said Modi had actually "complimented" the Congress leader.

"The Prime Minister did not insult Manmohan Singh, he gave a compliment to him by saying that even after such a long public life he has had no taint," Naidu told reporters in the Parliament House precincts.

Modi on Wednesday said Singh knew the "art of bathing wearing a raincoat", triggering uproar in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks.

"What maryada (decorum) are they( Congress) talking about? Their members have in the past abused the Prime Minister. Salman Khurshid once called the Prime Minister impotent," Naidu said.