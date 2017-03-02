In Battleground Varanasi, Modi Rally vs Akhilesh-Rahul Roadshow This Weekend

Varanasi: The last phase of polling in UP will see a direct face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul-Akhilesh combine in the battle ground Varanasi.

On Saturday, while Prime Minister will be in his home constituency for a good nine hours, SP-Congress will hold a road show in the heart of the city.

Forty seats including eight in Varanasi will be polling next Wednesday. It is expected Prime Minister will be holding three election meetings in the run up to the voting here. A rally each is being planned by the BJP in Varanasi, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

But the real fight will be in high profile Varanasi which elected Modi to Lok Sabha by a margin of over three lakh votes in 2014.

Prime Minister in the last phase of campaign is also expected to visit Kashi Vishwanath and Temples in the city on 4th February after addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

The same day Rahul-Akhilesh will be holding a roadshow in the heart of the city through the same route PM is expected to take to Kal Bhairav Mandir.

"We want to engage the PM in his home constituency as much as possible as BJP did to Rahul in Amethi during Lok Sabha polls" ; says a Congres leader.

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had in a conversation with CNN News18 week earlier this week challenged the PM to hold a rally each in all assembly segments of Varanasi. "We will still manage to win a majority seats in Varanasi" ; said Akhilesh.

Prime Minister according a tentative campaign schedule is likely to return to Varanasi on the 5th and will spend a night in his constituency.

Top ministers and poll managers of the BJP have been camping in Kashi in the run up to the last lap of the seven phased UP polls. " We are comfortably placed here. The upper caste and non-Yadav OBC mobilisation is complete in thr last two phases. We have struck alliances with smaller parties like Apna Dal and it is working well on the ground" ; says a BJP leader in Varanasi.