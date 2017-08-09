GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi Congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani for Making Rajya Sabha Debut

BJP's Amit Shah and Smriti Irani made their maiden entry into the Rajya Sabha, polls for which were held on Tuesday in Gujarat.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2017, 9:58 AM IST
File photo of prime minister Narendra Modi(Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Shah and Irani made their maiden entry into the upper house, polls for which were held on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat," Modi wrote in a tweet.




The prime minister also congratulated Shah for completing three years as the BJP chief and noted that the saffron party's base had expanded during this period.

"Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah on completing 3 successful years as @BJP4India President," he said in another tweet.






Modi said under Shah's leadership, the BJP has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building.
