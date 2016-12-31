»
2-min read

PM Modi Drops ‘Mitron’; Goes for ‘Doston’ Instead

News18.com

First published: December 31, 2016, 10:05 PM IST | Updated: 4 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
PM Modi Drops ‘Mitron’; Goes for ‘Doston’ Instead
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PIB)

Much has been and will be said about PM Modi’s big New Year's Eve speech, but if Twitter is to be believed, the most striking omission seems to be the PM’s trademark salutation - Mitron.

Leading up to the speech, widely thought to be the most significant one since the demonetisation announcement of 8th November, ‘Mitron’ has dominated the online discourse. Even after the speech ended, ‘Mitron’ continued to be the top trend on Twitter.

Cashing in on this, the popular (and the perhaps aptly named) watering hole ‘Social’, even offered discounts on alcohol everytime PM Modi uttered the word. But it was not to be. A proposed drinking game, however managed to pre-empt Modi’s move to ‘Doston’. Cheers to that!

A quick look at the last few speeches by the Prime Minister however establishes that Modi had dropped ‘Mitron’ in favour of ‘Doston’ and ‘Deshvasion’ quite a while back. But such is the association Modi with this phrase that people have their hopes, and sometimes even their tipple, pinned on its utterance.

ALSO READ:

After Demonetisation Pain, PM Modi Showers Goodies

Complete List of Measures Announced by PM Modi

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.