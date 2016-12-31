PM Modi Drops ‘Mitron’; Goes for ‘Doston’ Instead

Much has been and will be said about PM Modi’s big New Year's Eve speech, but if Twitter is to be believed, the most striking omission seems to be the PM’s trademark salutation - Mitron.

Leading up to the speech, widely thought to be the most significant one since the demonetisation announcement of 8th November, ‘Mitron’ has dominated the online discourse. Even after the speech ended, ‘Mitron’ continued to be the top trend on Twitter.

Cashing in on this, the popular (and the perhaps aptly named) watering hole ‘Social’, even offered discounts on alcohol everytime PM Modi uttered the word. But it was not to be. A proposed drinking game, however managed to pre-empt Modi’s move to ‘Doston’. Cheers to that!

Mitron, here's the Modi Drinking Game I made two years back (in case you're gonna start drinking at 7:30 pm tomorrow). pic.twitter.com/GV0a3EQvhd — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2016

A quick look at the last few speeches by the Prime Minister however establishes that Modi had dropped ‘Mitron’ in favour of ‘Doston’ and ‘Deshvasion’ quite a while back. But such is the association Modi with this phrase that people have their hopes, and sometimes even their tipple, pinned on its utterance.

Modi moves from Mitron to Doston in Urdu, greets on Christian new year, gives pro-poor handouts. He is now a secular liberal #ModiSpeech — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) December 31, 2016

Not very disappointed with the speech thou, I wasn't expecting a Dhamaka anyway. Just missed hearing Mitron! — Qutubuddin Owaisi (@QutubOwaisi) December 31, 2016

Not even a single utterance of the word Mitron. Where is that guy who said would offer beer for ₹31 ? Escape.😂😂 — Nitin Dhanasegar (@NitinDSN) December 31, 2016

Don't tell me, he is replacing #Mitron with Doston! First he took away our notes now he is taking away our beloved Mitron! #ModiSpeech — Amena (@Fashionopolis) December 31, 2016

Count so far

Mitron: 0

Doston/Saathiyon: 6

Mere pyaare deshwasiyon: 3

Bhaiyon aur beheno: 4

# ModiSpeech # NewYearsEve — Akshay Jani (@akshayjani6030) December 31, 2016

