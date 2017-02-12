PM Modi in Uttarakhand Live: Vote BJP to Power, Change the Fate of State

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress Party of lacking "political will" in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, he is addressing a rally in Uttrakhand's Srinagar.
Feb 12, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
But I have the blessings of 1.25 crore people of India and hence this chai-wala is able to fight these people (who looted the country): PM
Feb 12, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)
On February 15, 2017, press the button bearing the Lotus symbol and change the fate of your state.
Feb 12, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)
We shouldn't leave any room for error, says PM Modi, urging voters to favour BJP on the poll booth.
Feb 12, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Our aim is to provide gas connections to everyone in Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)
I am fighting a battle to rid the country of corruption, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)
I am ready to bear everything for the betterment of this country's poor, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)
Times have changed, so has the government in Delhi. "My soldier will not sustain injuries; he will retaliate: PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)
We initiated strong steps against corruption and a few people are feeling its heat. Those who have looted the nation won't be spared: PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)
Some still haven't come to senses after Demonetisation, they can say things, call me names but I don't mind I will fight & work for poor: PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)
Why do our politicians need a proof of our army's valour?: PM Modi on opposition's questions over Surgical Strike.
Feb 12, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
Even before Pakistan could talk about surgical strikes, our people asked for evidence: PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)
PM Modi is repeatedly urging the audience to answer whether or not the corruption has rattled the country. People respond in agreement.
Brothers and sisters, they have plundered everybody, the people and the country, says PM Modi referring to Congress
Feb 12, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
PM Modi launches a scathing attack on the Congress Party:
They stalled the OROP. They had no idea about the amount to be allotted to OROP scheme. They laughed at our soldiers, says PM Modi amid the "Modi-Modi' chants.
Feb 12, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)
Uttarakhand'a water has tremendous potential and energy, says PM Modi.
Feb 12, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
Congress Party thwarted OROP, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
Every plant in Uttrakhand is a herb in itself, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
We want Uttarakhand to be connected with the entire country with all-weather roads. We have allotted Rs. 12,000 crore for Char Dham: PM Modi -- ANI
Feb 12, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
Uttarakhand's Economy will be driven by Women, Says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
We will motivate bollywood to come to Uttarakhand to shoot their filsm, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
As far as tourism industry is concerned, Uttarakhand is the best state, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
We are seeking vote in the name of development, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)
We will construct such a state that no youth would be forced to leave the state in search of economic opportuniteis, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
Our governmnet wants tourism to be our priority in the state. "You have made me the PM, I will fullfill my responsibilities."
Feb 12, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
Urging the voters to vote for the BJP in Uttarakhand, PM Modi says that his government will bring railways to the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand
Feb 12, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party and Congress are glove in hand even in the state of Uttarakhand. They are playing with you, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
Today's government (Congress-led) in Uttarakhand will become an erstwhile government on March 12, 2017. March 11, 2017, will bring unprecedented results, says PM Modi
Feb 12, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
While the Prime Minister is addressing a rally in Srinagar, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is conducting a roadshow in Haridwar.
Feb 12, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave us three states -- Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.
The current CM of Uttarakhand had opposed the creation of of this state. PM Modi asks if this man can be trusted.
Feb 12, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
I am overwhelmed by the response of people here in Uttarakhand. You people have done a wonderful job by giving ample space to women, says PM Modi.
Feb 12, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude towards people of Srinagar for turning up in large numbers.
Feb 12, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Uttrakhand's Srinagar. He will start addressing a rally shortly.
