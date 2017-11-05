PM Modi Invokes Rajiv Gandhi's 1985 Remark to Mock Congress, Says It Has 'Fled' the Battlefield

On the campaign trail PM Modi highlighting the failure of his ally @MehboobaMufti and her administration. https://t.co/zmxLS0FYvW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 5, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s ‘15 paise’ remark to take a dig at the Congress during an election rally in Himachal Pradesh.He also hit out at the previous UPA government for “abusing” subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore meant for the poor. "People used to loot the treasury in the name of subsidies. In the past, 57,000 crore used to get leaked due to rampant corruption in implementing subsidies," Modi said at the rally in Una."Now our policy has stopped the leak. The leaders in Congress cannot bear this, so they are attacking me."Taking potshots at Rajiv Gandhi's 1985 statement that Re 1 ends up as 15 paise when it reaches villages, Modi said, "Rajiv was such a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption, but did not do anything about it. He has made sure that the whole of 100 paise now goes to the pockets of the poor."Modi also declared the November 9 election in the state as a one-sided contest, saying the Congress had “fled” the battlefield."I have never seen such enthusiasm for the BJP that I am witnessing this time in Himachal Pradesh. It's a one-sided contest. I am not enjoying these elections as much as the Congress has fled the battlefield.”Donning a Himachali cap, the Prime Minister said soldiers from the state are targeted by stone-pelters in Kashmir.The remark invited criticism from National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, who said it highlighted the failure of the Mehbooba Mufti government.The BJP has named two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate to take on incumbent and Congress candidate Virbhadra Singh.The counting of votes will take place on December 18.(With IANS inputs)