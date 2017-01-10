»
PM Modi is Responsible for 120 Deaths Over Note Ban: Mamata

First published: January 10, 2017, 1:11 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for over 120 deaths following demonetisation.

"Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths (of) demonetisation victims," she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday launched three days of nationwide protests demanding Modi's resignation.

