PM Modi Likes 'Peeping into Bathrooms': Rahul on Raincoat Jibe

Lucknow: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his raincoat jibe against predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the PM "likes peeping into other people's bathrooms."

While addressing a joint press conference with UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav after the release of SP-Congress list of 'Top Priorities', Rahul said, "He loves peeping into other people's bathroom. He loves to Google and reading birth certificates. He can indulge in all that in his free time, but he also needs to fulfill his promises."

This was a response to Modi's remarks in Parliament earlier this week. Referring to Singh's clean image despite the slew of scams that hit UPA-II, Modi had commented "There is not a single black mark against him despite all the corruption scandals. Only Doctor Saab knows how to take a bath with a raincoat in the bathroom."

Over the past few days Congress has been hitting out against the government both in Parliament and outside over what they called "shameful" comments.

Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, Rahul said people are still waiting for 'Acche Din', and that demonetisation and surgical strikes are mere diversionary tactics to hide his failures.

"We want a young and visionary government for Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said.

The duo who are in alliance for the state assembly polls also released the list of 10 commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh, which includes smart phones, skill development, free cycles and homes for the poor.

They also offered free smart phones, 20 lakh youth skill training, loan waiver for farmers, cheap power to farmers, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Reading out his own achievements in the past five years, Akhilesh Yadav said that "If Modi visits Agra-Lucknow Expressway even he will vote for SP-INC."