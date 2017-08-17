PM Modi Wants Swachh Bharat, We Want Sach Bharat, Says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking during Sharad Yadav’s 'sabha virasat bachao sammelan' in Delhi's Constitution Club, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that the party was looking for a “Sach Bharat”.“One says this country is mine, other says I belong to the country. That's the difference between the RSS and us,” said Rahul."The RSS know they can win an election with their ideology. They are installing their people in the bureaucracy, media and even the judiciary."Gandhi also took a dig at the government's flagship programme Make in India, saying most products available in the country were made in China.“PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India has failed. The unemployment rate is the highest it has been in the last eight years. The BJP has also not kept its promise of bringing back black money. They are helping corporates but not farmers,” added Rahul.Playing on the name of PM Modi’s pet Swachh Bharat programme, Rahul said, “Modiji says he wants to create a Swachh Bharat, but we want a Sach Bharat.”Top opposition leaders, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Akhilesh Yadav and Sitaram Yechury, are attending a day-long convention in Delhi being organised by JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and his supporters on Thursday.The 'sabha virasat bachao sammelan' in Delhi's Constitution Club is being seen as a show of strength by the Sharad Yadav-group in its fight against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to wrest control of the party.