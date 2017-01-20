PM Modi Would Have Claimed Credit for Taj Mahal, Red Fort: Owaisi
File image of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Saharanpur: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "he would have claimed credit" for the construction of the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal "had they not been built long ago".
Addressing a public rally at the Gandhi Park, he also attacked Modi over his picture replacing that of Mahatma Gandhi on Khadi Udyog's calendar and table diary.
He said everybody knows that charkha is run with both hands but Modi is "seen running it with one hand" in those pictures.
"Thankfully the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal were built years ago, otherwise the Prime Minister would have claimed credit for them," he said.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader claimed the Prime Minister has not fulfilled the promise he made to the people before the elections.
He also attacked the PM over demonetisation saying "nobody knows when he would scrap the 2,000-rupee note".
He said the BJP and SP are "two sides of the same coin".
Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said, the Chief Minister "snatched away" the cycle (SP's poll symbol) from his father and "they are celebrating it, sweets are being distributed".
