PM Modi's Stance on 'Triple Talaq' Communal, Says Sitaram Yechury
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury questioned PM Modi's stance on 'triple talaq' while addressing a national seminar on the occasion of 150th year of publication of Karl Marx's book "Das Kapital" in Kochi. (Reuters file photo)
Kochi: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on 'triple talaq' as "communal campaign" CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday questioned his alleged silence on impediments to widows' remarriage in other religions.
CPI-M is opposed to all forms of oppressions to and discrimination against women, including that through 'triple talaq' and thousands of widows not being allowed to marry again in name of religious practices, he said in Kochi.
Yechury questioned Modi's stance on 'triple talaq' while addressing a national seminar on the occasion of 150th year of publication of Karl Marx's book "Das Kapital" in Kochi.
He urged Prime Minister Modi to hold discussions with the representatives of all religions for reforming all practices concerning women of all faiths.
Referring to the prime minister's statement that the Muslim sisters should also get justice, Yechury said he was also of the opinion that the "triple talaq should go" along with other practices prevailing in other religions.
"If the prime minister is really sympathetic to women, why is he not talking about his own constituency? What about the husbands leaving women without saying triple talaq?" asked Yechury.
ALSO READ: UP Minister Says Muslims Use Triple Talaq to Change Wives, Satisfy 'Lust'
The seminar had been jointly organised by EMS Study and Research Centre and Economics department of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).
Yechury, a Rajya Sabha member, said if the prime minister was really concerned about the plight of women, he would have initiated the steps to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament particularly when the BJP is having a clear majority in the Lower House of Parliament.
Modi had last month urged the Muslim community to ensure that the 'triple talaq' issue was not "politicised," and hoped that intellectuals from the community would come forward to fight the practice.
The opposition parties, however, had charged Modi with politicising the triple talaq issue to gain electoral mileage.
ALSO READ: Will End Triple Talaq in 1.5 Years, Says Vice President of Muslim Law Board
