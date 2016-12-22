PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Akhilesh Yadav on Inauguration Spree

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Varanasi to lay the foundation of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituencies.

Looking forward to visiting Varanasi & interacting with citizens. I will be joining various programmes during my visit today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

Will lay the foundation stone for Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre & Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

Will inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum and launch schemes & programmes of @TexMinIndia during the Varanasi visit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

And competing with him from far away Lucknow would be chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who will unveil the under construction Varuna riverfront development project and also lay foundation stone of the Poorvanchal Expressway.

This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after he announced demonetization of high value currency notes on 8th November.

During his five hour trip to his constituency, PM is slated to inaugurate Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and a Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at the BHU campus.

Foundation stone for a ESI super speciality hospital will also be laid. All these development works will greatly benefit people of Varanasi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

There will also be an interaction with booth level @BJP4India Karyakartas working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. @BJP4UP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2016

He will address and interact with BJP booth managers drawn from all five assembly segments in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister's visit comes ahead of assembly elections in the state.

On the other hand, attempting to beat the announcement of elections which will bring into effect the model code of conduct, CM Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the Varuna riverfront project. Varuna is a tributary of the Ganga, which flows through Varanasi.

This is third major riverfront project taken up by the state government during its tenure. The other two have been on River Yamuna in Vrindavan and Gomti in Lucknow.

In Varanasi, PM Modi will lay the foundation of an ESI hospital with 150 beds, official sources said.

PM Modi is also likely to attend the Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotasava organised at the BHU campus by the Ministry of Culture.

He will also visit Kabir Nagar and inspect the work of underground electric cabling, being implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.