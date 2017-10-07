PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

Today I am seeing a very different mood here in Dwarka. There is tremendous enthusiasm here. What we are working towards is not merely a bridge to reach Bet Dwarka, it connects us to our history and culture: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/3DPwCOI79A — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple.After visiting the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, the prime minister came out and waved at people waiting outside to greet him. He also shook hands with some of them.Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects. He is scheduled to visit his birthplace Vadnagar for the first time after becoming the prime minister.At Dwarka, Modi laid the foundation stone for a four-lane cable-stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka to be built at a cost of Rs 962.42 crore.Other projects for which foundation stones were laid include the four-laning of 116.24 km of the Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-51 and the four-laning of 93.56 km of the Gadu- Porbandar section of NH-51.From Dwarka, Modi will go to Hirasar in Rajkot district where he will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield airport, 20 km from Rajkot city.Last month, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had started his Gujarat political campaign by visiting Dwarkadhish temple.During his three-day campaign tour across Saurashtra region of the state, Gandhi had visited four other famous temples.