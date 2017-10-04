PM Narendra Modi Speaks on State of Economy. Here are Key Takeaways

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening addressed the nation on the state of Indian economy and took to task his detractors and Opposition, saying there were some people who sleep well only after spreading a feeling of pessimism all around.Here are the key takeaways:- After demonetisation, the cash to GDP ratio has come down to 9 percent. Before November 8, 2016, it was 12 percent. During previous governments, there were 8 instances when GDP was at or below 5.7 %.- After achieving average growth of 7.5% over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but govt is committed to reverse it.- I have told the GST council to review the problems being faced by traders, and we are willing to make changes as per the suggestions. I assure that the steps being taken by the government will put the country in a new league of development.- The government very well understands the value of your hard-earned money. Our policies and schemes are focused towards bettering life of the poor and middle class.- Not everything that a critic says is wrong, but one should refrain from creating a negative environment in the country.- I will not jeopardise the future of the country for my present gains. The government would focus on structural reforms rather than giving doles to win praises.