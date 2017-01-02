PM Narendra Modi to Address Parivartan Rally in Lucknow Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra is scheduled to address a mega rally in Lucknow on Monday and may announce some pro-poor schemes ahead of announcement of UP Assembly election dates.

This will be the first public rally of PM Modi after the expiry of demonetisation exercise on December 30.

Massive preparations have been made by the BJP to make the rally a grand success.

MPs from UP and cabinet ministers are expected to reach the rally venue.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a limited-period interest waiver for farmers and rebates on housing loans up to 12 lakhs besides sops for senior citizens in a mini-budget type address to the nation that displayed a combination of empathy, gratitude and political savvy ahead of a string of assembly elections in the coming months.

In his 43-minute speech, PM Modi thanked the citizens for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against black money by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships