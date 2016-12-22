PM Modi's Reply to Rahul's Charges: He is Learning to Give Speeches

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader is "learning to give speeches" while also hitting out at former PM Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram for their criticism of demonetisation.

Addressing a function in Varanasi a day after Rahul accused him of accepting bribes from corporates three years ago, Modi said: " He is learning how to deliver speeches. From the time he has started to speak I have never been happier."

Modi also ridiculed Rahul's threat that his corruption charges against the prime minister would cause an "earthquake". "Now that their young leader has spoken, we have seen what the earthquake is all about," he said to loud cheers from the gathering at his constituency.

Continuing his attack on the young Congress leader, the PM said all the while he was not sure what kind of a "packet" he was." Now we know what is inside this packet," he added.

ALSO READ: Why Didn't Congress Raise PM Modi's Corruption in 2013: Kejriwal

Rahul in his speech in Mehasana on Wednesday had accused Modi of accepting kickbacks from two corporates while he was Gujarat CM and reeled off figures from a case which is already in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Modi Got Kickbacks From 2 Corporates as Gujarat CM: Rahul

Modi also hit out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for saying that a cashless economy was not possible because of lack of technical infrastructure. "Ïs the former PM giving a report card of his own tenure?" he quipped.

ALSO READ: Prashant Bhushan on Government's Claim: SC Hasn't Seen Many Papers

"Wherever there is a cleansing on, a stench is bound to rise," he said referring to the corruption cases that came up during the former UPA rule.