PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Project Announcements to Pave Way for 2019 Polls

The last time he was in his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, it was in March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was engaged in a bitter triangular battle for power in Uttar Pradesh.Six months hence, after a landslide victory in the state, Modi will be back in Varanasi announcing a slew of big budget projects ahead of the 2019 general elections.Its preparations for 2019 is likely to be the sole agenda of the party at this juncture and it will come riding the dual planks of development and governance.On the second day of his Varanasi visit on Saturday, the PM would be inaugurating 19 development projects estimated to come at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The most important being a trade facility centre, Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of 10 other development projects.The focus will however be on what the Prime Minister has to say during his Varanasi visit. He will be addressing two public rallies with the first immediately after the trade facility inauguration in Badalalpur and a second in Shahanshapur on Saturday.Politically speaking, Modi’s address will be of further significance with a changed political narrative in the state.Focus will now be on the Yogi Adityanath’s governance, especially in the aftermath of incidents like Saharanpur violence and the Gorakhpur child deaths.Professor KK Mishra of BHU, said, “Modi is doing practical politics. His first visit to Varanasi post UP elections will definitely define the BJP's plan ahead of the 2019 election.”Professor Mishra further adds, “By inaugurating 19 projects, the PM wants to assert the fact that he is delivering on his promises. It seems development and good governance will be BJP's electoral emphasis this time.”The fact that the Prime Minister has decided to stay in Varanasi for a night, is also significant. In his meeting with prominent BJP workers, he is expected to discuss the road ahead for the party, with the UP win in mind.BJP state general secretary, Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “People of Varanasi have a special place for the PM. He is their MP and therefore it's very natural for him to give some time to the people of his constituency.”