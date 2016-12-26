PM Should Choose 'Chauraha' For People to Punish Him: Lalu Yadav

Patna: Taking a dig at Narendra Modi over his remark that people can punish him for demonetisation after the 50-day window, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday asked the Prime Minister to choose a "chauraha" (roundabout) where people can punish him for triggering a chaotic situation in the country.

"PM should chose his favourite 'chauraha' (roundabout) where people could punish him for leading the country to a chaotic condition in the name of demonetisation to fight black money," Lalu told reporters after flagging off Rath to drum up support for party dharna across Bihar on December 28.

Lalu reminded the PM of his utterances at Goa where he had asked people to give him 50 days for fight against black money through scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

Launching a scathing attack at the PM, the RJD chief said, "Madari ka khel bana diye hain kabhi notebandi to khabi cashless economy (he is re-enacting play of monkeys in the name of demonetisation and than cashless economy)."

Yadav said the PM was under "illusion" that people are appreciating him by chanting "Modi, Modi".It's a few RSS men who occupy front seats in his rallies and shout Modi, Modi which he is reading as voice of masses".

"If election is held in the country today BJP would draw a nought," the RJD chief said.

He said that the saffron party would bite dust in Uttar Pradesh poll. "BJP ka koi ata-pata nahin rahega Uttar Pradesh ke chunav mein (BJP will be no nowhere in UP polls)," he said.

The RJD chief predicted victory for Samajwadi Party in UP and said like in Bihar he and other leaders from the state would campaign for Mulayam Singh Yadav party to ensure its victory in UP.

Asked if family feud in SP would mar his chances in the election, Prasad who is related to Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, dismissed it and said minor fight happens in every family.