Political Bigwigs Attend Wedding of Maharashtra BJP Chief's Son

Aurangabad (Maha): It was a gathering of who’s who of Maharashtra politics when BJP MLA Santosh Danve, the son of state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, tied the knot on Thursday evening.

The lavish wedding was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and several Union and Maharashtra ministers.

"We were all waiting for last two years when will Santosh get married," Fadnavis told the gathering from the wedding stage, which had a large palace-like set.

The expensive affair, however, raised a eyebrows with social activist Anjali Damania questioning the source of funds for the event.

"I am wondering from where does the money for such a lavish wedding come from," PTI quoted her as saying.

(Photos: Pradesh 18)