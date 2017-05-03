Political Circumstances Forcing Media to be Partial, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the media not to indulge in biased reporting, calling them pillars of democracy.

Issuing a statement on social networking sites Facebook and Twitter, she said, “The press and the media are important pillars of a democracy. The pen is mightier than the sword. Even television channels and the digital media have all become powerful tools of communication all over India and the world.”

“It has been observed that the media cannot play a completely impartial and effective role because of the political circumstances. In a democratic setup, this is not acceptable to the people. News must always be impartial and bold, so the reader/viewer/internet user always gets justice. We congratulate the press and the media. Let them hold their heads high and do their profession proud,” posted Mamata, who is in South Dinajpur district for a party meeting and also to inaugurate a slew of projects.

The statement comes in the wake of her recent public speeches, where she has alleged that certain media houses continued to distort her comments. She had threatened to take legal action against them if they continued to do so.