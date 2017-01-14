Political Parties Need to Unite Against BJP in UP: Jayant Chaudhary
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary addressing a public meeting (PTI Photo)
Meerut: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said political parties in Uttar Pradesh need to unite against BJP as it has "deceived" the people of the country.
The party national general secretary also said RLD has not entered into an alliance with Congress.
On a question about the ongoing feud in Samajwadi Party, he said the party has to decide its future. Only after the row on the election symbol is settled can anything be said about an alliance, he added.
To another question he said, they are in the opposition but they don't want a rift in the family which would benefit RLD.
He also lashed out at BJP over demonetisation, saying after promising 'Acche Din' old women were made to stand in bank queues from morning to evening.
He also alleged that BJP party workers are looking to gain power in Uttar Pradesh on basis of issues like religion and caste.
Recommended For You
- old rivalryManchester United vs Liverpool: Top 10 Encounters Since 2000
- Matching StepsDeepika Padukone Makes Vin Diesel Groove to Lungi Dance, See Pics
- KEY CLASHESTop 10 India vs England ODIs Since the Turn Of the Century
- Masand's VerdictHaraamkhor Review: A Compelling Story Strengthened By Performances
- Movie ReviewHaraamkhor Review: Sluggish Narrative Dissolves The Impact Of Strong Performances