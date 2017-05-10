New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that the principle of resignation of a leader who is facing an investigation should apply to every political party.

"But the allegations must be strong enough," Bhardwaj said, when asked if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign in the wake of allegations by former water minister Kapil Mishra.

ALSO READ: Meet Saurabh Bhardwaj, The AAP MLA who 'Proved' EVMs Could be Rigged

He came to limelight on Tuesday when his demonstration of hacking of an EVM prototype in Delhi Assembly was shown live on national television.

Quizzed further on Income Tax department's show-cause notices to AAP on its donations, following a report by CNN-News18, Bhardwaj said the agencies were against AAP.

"We keep getting show-cause notices. Let there be a thorough investigation. We know it is just a clerical error," said the leader, adding that his party was serious about EVM tempering allegations and Tuesday's demonstration was not an attempt to divert attention from the corruption charges.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal Under Attack: AAP Claims Spike in Funding, Former Party Leaders Laugh it Off

Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services officer, is allegedly finding it hard to explain the mismatch in donations to his party. I-T department sources told CNN-News18 that there was a "major mismatch" in the amounts filed before the Election Commission, in AAP's bank account and on its website.

High drama ensued in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday as Aam Aadmi Party's) Greater Kailash MLA tried to "prove" that electronic voting machines can be rigged easily.

The AAP, since the results of assembly elections in March, has accused that EVMs have been tampered with to ensure a BJP victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had raised suspicions over BJP's landslide wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.