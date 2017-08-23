Polling Underway in Nandyal, Bawana, Valpoi and Panaji Bypolls

Polling got underway on Wednesday morning to crucial bypolls in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal, Delhi’s Bawana and Goa’s Valpoi and Panaji, where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting to enter the Assembly.In Delhi’s Bawana constituency, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are locked in a triangular fight. Within the first hour of polling, only 5.7% voters had cast their ballots in the north-west Delhi constituency.Over 2.94 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Bawana bypoll in which EVMs equipped with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) are being used at all polling stations. The voting began at 8 am and would go on till 6pm.The Assembly seat that falls in the north-west Delhi area is reserved for the SC category. Eight candidates are in the fray in the election that is being carried out through 379 polling stations. The counting will take place on August 28.All three major parties are eyeing a victory in the bypoll, being seen as the barometer of their political influence. Though the AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Assembly with 65 MLAs, a victory in the bypoll would be a shot in the arm for the party after successive setbacks in the civic polls, the Rajouri Garden Assembly by-election and the Punjab and Goa polls. The AAP has fielded Ram Chander from the constituencyThe BJP, which has just four members in the 70-member House, hopes to maintain its winning streak in the national capital where it is working hard to make a comeback. The other major contender is of the Congress, which is trying hard to open its account after being relegated to zero seat in the legislative Assembly. It has fielded its former three-time MLA from Bawana, Surender Kumar.In the Panaji contest in Goa, Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar is in the fray against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's confidante Girish Chodankar. In Valpoi, the BJP has fielded Congress rebel and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane, whose main opponent is Roy Naik, the son of former state Home minister Ravi Naik, of the Congress.Panaji has been a bastion for BJP since 1994. The polling, to be held at 76 booths including 30 in Panaji and 46 in Valpoi, will take place between 8 am to 5 pm. Here too Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were being used.In Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal, a lot is at stake for the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TSP). A loss will be seen as an "anti-establishment" vote. If it wins, the opposition YSR Congress will take it as a harbinger for its race for power in 2019. The BJP, though on TDP's side now, is said to be keenly watching Nandyal to fine-tune its strategy for 2019.The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who won the seat by a margin of 3,600 votes as YSRC candidate in 2014 but switched over to the TDP in February 2016.The TDP has fielded Reddy's nephew Brahmananda Reddy while the YSRC put up former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy, who lost the seat as TDP nominee in 2014.In all, 15 candidates, including Congress' Gaddam Abdul Khadar, are in the fray but the principal fight is between the TDP and the YSRC candidates.