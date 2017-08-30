Post RBI Figures on Demonetisation, Mamata Slams PM Narendra Modi

: Hours after RBI revealed that 99% of demonetised notes were exchanged legally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that demonetisation was a big scam and the government must answer.She said, “99% of the demonetised currency has come back to the RBI. Only one per cent has not returned. Demonetisation was supposedly done to uncover several lakhs of crores of black money. And now what we have got is a big zero!”“We were the first who raised our voice against demonetisation. So many people lost their lives due to note ban. Several farmers, workers, those engaged in the informal sector, small enterprises and other most vulnerable sections of society suffered massive pain. Due to this ‘Notebandi’, our country has lost Rs.3 lakh crore of GDP in the fourth quarter alone,” she added.While questioning that note ban could be a deliberate act to facilitate dealers of black money to convert black money into white in lakhs of crores, she said, “I would like to ask what was the hidden agenda of the Central government? The government must answer.”Mamata said, “We have high regards for the Supreme Court. Since the demonetisation issue has been referred to the Constitution Bench, our humble prayer would be that the apex court provides justice to the people of this country.”On December 8, 2016, Mamata had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and demanded his resignation because the move had led to "economic disaster and he had no right hold the chair".“Prime Minister doesn’t trust anyone and he has no idea what is good or bad for the country. There is no teamwork. He did not consult experts. It is a one-man dictatorship. It is one man-made disaster,” she had said.