Post Verdict, Sasikala Expels OPS; Edappadi Palaniswami New CM Pick

New Delhi: Soon after the verdict in the DA case which sentenced Sasikala for four years and asked her to surrender immediately, she expelled O Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK.

Edappadi Palaniswami was named the elected leader of the legislature party.

A letter was written by Sasikala to the Tamil Nadu Governor stating that Edappadi Palaniswami has been elected as the AIADMK's legislature party leader and he should be invited to form the government in the state.

The conviction effectively means she will be debarred from contesting elections for 10 years – six years after having served a jail term for four years.

The SC in effect has upheld in toto a trial court verdict that convicted all the accused, which, however, was overturned by the Karnataka High Court later.

All eyes are now on the Governor who is expected to announce his decision soon.