Prashant Bhushan on Government's Claim: SC Hasn't Seen Many Papers

New Delhi: Senior lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Prashant Bhushan, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a probe into a bribery allegations against Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, on Wednesday said the apex court is yet to examine many of the documents submitted by him.

Bhushan's reaction came after Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday termed his allegations as false.

Rejecting the allegations of corruption levelled by Congress vice-pesident Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Modi as "baseless, shameful, and mala-fide", Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC has rejected Bhushan's plea on the basis that these are "no allegations".

However, reacting to Prasad's remarks, Bhushan said he has procured more documents following the apex court observations to come up with "better material" to support the allegations.

"The documents recovered by the Income Tax department are a part of its appraisal report.

"The Supreme Court has not seen many documents presented by us. There are more documents that we have got subsequently," Bhushan said.

Bhushan has filed a PIL in the apex court seeking a probe by an SIT into alleged recovery of documents by the IT department in connection with raids on two business houses in 2013-14 which purportedly showed computerized inventories containing designations of top people allegedly having received money.