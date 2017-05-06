DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Precondition for Merger Talks Opportunism: AIADMK (Amma)
File photo of O Panneerselvam (left) and E Palaniswami. (PTI Photos)
Chennai: The AIADMK (Amma) faction on Saturday described as "opportunism" rival O Panneerselvam camp's demand for a CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death as a precondition for merger talks.
"OPS (Panneerselvam) was the chief minister for 75 days.
He should have taken action then itself. Not taking action then and putting forward such a demand now is opportunism which the people will not accept," he told reporters in Chennai.
A CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's "mysterious" death is among the conditions put forward by the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction, led by Panneerselvam, for the merger talks to commence with the rival faction, led by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami.
The other demand of the Panneerselvam camp is the expulsion of jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, her nephew and deputy TTV Dhinakaran and other members of the family from the party.
Jayakumar reiterated that the AIADMK Amma faction was "ready for talks" with the rival camp.
The merger talks, however, have failed to make any headway with the OPS faction sticking to their demands.
To a question on Panneerselvam's reported remarks that snap polls were likely in Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar termed them as "mischievous and unacceptable".
The next Assembly polls will take place in Tamil Nadu "only in 2021," said Jayakumar.
