Presidential Polls: WB CM Mamata to Meet Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday at the latter's residence in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming Presidential elections.
This is not the first time that the Trinamool Congress chief has supported Kumar, who she thinks is the apt choice considering her acceptability.
Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has already had meetings with CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and JD (U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The other names considered by the opposition parties as their joint candidates include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav.
The total strength of Electoral College for the presidential polls is 11, 04,546 votes and BJP-led NDA is currently standing at nearly 5.38 lakh votes.
