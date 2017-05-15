Presidential Polls: WB CM Mamata to Meet Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday at the latter's residence in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming Presidential elections.

Sources told News18 that Banerjee is most likely to back former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and ex-governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the post, which will be up for grabs after President Pranab Mukherjee retires in July.

This is not the first time that the Trinamool Congress chief has supported Kumar, who she thinks is the apt choice considering her acceptability.

"She is accepted across the political spectrum. Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi is also a strong contender. But it all boils down to what the other opposition parties think," said sources.

ALSO READ | Presidential Polls 2017: Oppn Candidate Will Unite Parties Against BJP, Says Sharad Yadav

President Pranab Mukherjee is all set to retire in July, post which he might be accommodated in Bungalow No. 34 on Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi.

Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has already had meetings with CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and JD (U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The other names considered by the opposition parties as their joint candidates include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Meanwhile, BJP is expected to field Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu for the post. According to sources, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also considered but talks never took off because of the Supreme Court's order in the Babri Masjid case.

The total strength of Electoral College for the presidential polls is 11, 04,546 votes and BJP-led NDA is currently standing at nearly 5.38 lakh votes.

ALSO READ: President Polls: Shiv Sena's Vote Kitty Could Prove Crucial for BJP