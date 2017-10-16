I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state Gujarat yet another time on Monday. He is expected to address a rally at a village near Gandhinagar.The Prime Minister has been visiting his home state almost every week and is likely to come back for more rallies. The Election Commission recently announced the election dates for Himachal Pradesh and stopped short of doing so for Gujarat, which is due for Assembly elections around the same time by the end of this year.Once the dates are announced, political parties and the government are not allowed to announce sops and schemes to woo voters under the Model Code of Conduct.PM Modi will address the 'Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan' being organised by the state BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' (march for Gujarat's honour), State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said."I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour," Modi tweeted on Sunday.Modi, who has been frequently visiting the poll-bound state, said in another tweet the two 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatras' "showcased the spirit of Jan Shakti & reflected Gujarat's strong faith in politics of development & good governance".Senior leaders of the party joined the 15-day march, which was launched on October 1. The march covered a distance of around 4,471 kilometres, spread over 149 of the 182 Assembly constituencies in the state, Vaghani said."Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will give his guidance to around seven lakh BJP workers at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan to be held in Bhat village," he said on Sunday.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP national president Amit Shah and many other leaders of the party would be present, he added.Last week, Modi had visited Gujarat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar and Bharuch. He had also held a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar on October 8.