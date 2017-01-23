New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi will flop like her brother Rahul, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said on Monday, a day after the Congress acknowledged the role of party chief Sonia Gandhi’s role in clinching a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Congress has achieved nothing to show the voters in UP. It is just trying to fish in UP waters with SP help and wants to snatch Muslim votes from the BSP. This has nothing to do with Priyanka Gandhi. The prime driver is (UP Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav, not the Congress or anyone from the Nehru family,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Swamy added that the BJP was confident of securing a majority in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, for which seven-phase elections will begin on February 11.

Swamy’s comment comes a day after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party announced a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Congress leader Ahmed Patel acknowledged Priyanka’s role in the deal.