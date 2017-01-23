Priyanka Gandhi Will Flop Like Brother Rahul, Says Subramanian Swamy
In this December 16, 2016 photo, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia leave Parliament House as BJP MP Subramanian Swamy looks on. (PTI)
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi will flop like her brother Rahul, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said on Monday, a day after the Congress acknowledged the role of party chief Sonia Gandhi’s role in clinching a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.
“The Congress has achieved nothing to show the voters in UP. It is just trying to fish in UP waters with SP help and wants to snatch Muslim votes from the BSP. This has nothing to do with Priyanka Gandhi. The prime driver is (UP Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav, not the Congress or anyone from the Nehru family,” the Rajya Sabha member said.
Swamy added that the BJP was confident of securing a majority in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, for which seven-phase elections will begin on February 11.
Swamy’s comment comes a day after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party announced a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Congress leader Ahmed Patel acknowledged Priyanka’s role in the deal.
Wrong to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of Congress party.Discussion was at highest level- b/w CM (UP),GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi
— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) January 22, 2017
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Named Kings XI Punjab Brand Ambassador
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- Australian Open 2017: Paes-Hingis Ease Into Mixed Doubles Quarters
- Koffee With Karan: 10 Times Priyanka Proved She's Still a Desi Girl at Heart
- Yamaha R15 v3.0 Revealed, India Launch Likely Later This Year