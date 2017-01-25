Priyanka Reacts to Katiyar's 'Prettier Women' Remark, Says Shows Mindset

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday stoked a controversy after saying that there were more beautiful women campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are many beautiful campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi. There is no dearth of such leaders in the BJP,” Katiyar told CNN News18.

This comes after Gandhi was included in the list of star campaigners for the Congress for the upcoming elections in the state.

Responding to the comment, Gandhi told CNN News18, "This reflects their mindset towards women."

The BJP leader also waded into the Ram Mandir debate and said that issue would be raised till it is built.

“Ram Mandir is an important issue. Ram Temple issue is very old. The issue should be raised every time until it will be build. Ram Temple will be made in Lord Ram’s birthplace. We have done a lot in this regard. There is no need to add Ram Temple issue to the upcoming election but it will be made there,” he said