Priyanka Gandhi's Husband Robert Vadra Demands Apology From Katiyar

New Delhi: After Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra too slammed BJP MP Vinay Katiyar for his "misogynist and atrocious remarks", saying it "exposed his shameful mindset" and demanded a public apology from him.

Katiyar courted controversy saying there were "prettier star campaigners" in his party than Priyanka who is the star campaigner for the Congress in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"Shocked at misogynist and atrocious remarks of BJP MP Vinay Katiyar saying there were 'prettier star campaigners' in his party than Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"This exposes the shameful mindset of some of our political leaders. We all need to respect women and accept them as equals instead of commoditising and objectifying them. As a society, we need to bring in a change. Vinay Katiyar should publically apologise for his remarks," Vadra said on his Facebook account.