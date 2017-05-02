Promoting 'Tiffin Diplomacy', MP Ministers Share Home-made Food

Bhopal: In a bid to create a conducive atmosphere among his Cabinet colleagues, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started 'tiffin diplomacy'.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chouhan at the state secretariat on Tuesday, the ministers brought tiffins containing home-made food, as told to them earlier, and shared them with each other, said Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra.

He said the chief minister and the ministers would hold tiffin meetings with the BJP workers at each district headquarter in the state after May 20.

"The ministers and chief minister would hold the dialogue with the BJP workers by holding such tiffin meetings at district headquarters. Such activities create conducive and amicable atmosphere," Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

He, however, said that bringing tiffins from home for meetings is not new for leaders of the BJP.

"This (bringing tiffins from home for meetings) is not new for BJP leaders. It has been a tradition. We used to bring tiffins during the party meetings also. This is just the beginning. We would hold more tiffin meetings," Mishra said.

Before holding the tiffin meetings at the district headquarters, the ministers and chief minister would also hold discussions on late Deendayal Upadhyaya's 'Ekatm Manavtawad' with prominent citizens of each district, he added.