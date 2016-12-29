Punjab BJP Chief Extols PM Modi; Says Congress Nurturing 'British Culture'

Hussainiwala(Pb): Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Thursday launched 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' here signalling the beginning of his party's poll campaign in the state and said the Modi government is fighting for "economic freedom" of the country, but Congress is nurturing "British culture".

"Congress bred and nurtured British culture in the country. While BJP is working to transform the nation into a 'Soney Ki Chidia' (golden bird), the 'English' Congress is trying hard to convert the country into 'Sonia (Gandhi) Ki Chidia'," he claimed.

He also accused AAP of "betraying" the people of Delhi and claimed that voters of Punjab won't fall into his "trap". After paying tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Martyr's Memorial here, Sampla, while addressing a gathering of party workers, said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is fighting for economic freedom."

"The bane of corruption, unemployment, poverty and black money has been brought upon the nation by Congress and Punjab has always been given step-motherly treatment," Sampla alleged, adding, "The party pushed Punjab into the black days of terrorism and subjected its water and farmers to loot."

Hitting out at state Congress chief Amarinder Singh, the BJP leader said, "He has no time to meet the people of his state but does have ample time to meet his friends across the border."

Sampla also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi, and said, Punjab's voters won't fall into his "trap".

From the Martyr's memorial here, the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', on its first day, proceeded towards Ferozepur with a cavalcade of motorcycles and cars rode by party workers and supporters.