Punjab BJP President Offers to Resign Ahead of Assembly Polls

Chandigarh: Unhappy over ticket distribution, Punjab BJP Chief Vijay Sampla offered to resign from the party post on Monday.

Sampla already sent his resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah but the party high command has not accepted his resignation yet.

Delhi: MoS Social Justice Vijay Sampla(who reportedly offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief) at Social Justice Min TC Gehlot's residence pic.twitter.com/OoKA1Q2aaK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

He is unhappy after his suggestions for candidate was ignored by senior party leaders in Delhi, a BJP source said.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled on February 4. Election to the 117-member Punjab assembly, promises to be three-way fight between the ruling SAD-BJP combine, Congress and the new entrant AAP.