Punjab CM Amarinder Tears into Haryana Govt for Letting 'Premis' Gather

: A day after an angry mob of Dera Sacha supporters rampaged through several parts of Haryana, particularly Panchkula and Sirsa, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday criticised the Haryana government, asking why Dera supporters were allowed to congregate in such large numbers.Tensions had soared in Haryana, Punjab and nearby areas at least a couple of days before a special CBI court was to pronounce its verdict in a rape case against Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. His supporters poured into Panchkula, claiming they were in lakhs, just a KM away from the CBI court.The Punjab chief minister claimed that his state had prepared well in advance, and there were no deaths; everything was peaceful. "I will not allow violence of any form from any sect in Punjab," he said, adding, "I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We won't allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquillity of our state."A special CBI court had on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief of raping two of her women followers in a case filed on the basis of anonymous letters in 2002. Amarinder condemned the attack on media. When asked about the Congress leaders who cosied up to the Dera chief not long ago, Amarinder said: "It was on the party high command to decide."Amarinder said that as many as 98 Deras in Punjab had been thoroughly searched, and lathis and rods recovered. He said: "Things in Punjab were normal, but the government is not going to take any chance."The mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana and Punjab to block the circulation of rumours, provocative messages, and videos through social media platforms, ahead of the verdict. Amarinder said that mobile internet services will remain shut until Monday when the Dera chief will be pronounced the sentence in the 2002-rape case.At least 32 people were killed and scores of others were injured after violence broke out in the aftermath of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction, crippling the state administration and infrastructure.