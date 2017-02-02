LIVE NOW
Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Last Campaign Day; Prohibition Orders From 5 PM Today

News18.com | February 2, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed prohibition orders in Punjab that will be effective from 5 pm on Thursday and will end after the completion of voting process on Saturday (February 4).

The polling for the 117 Punjab Assembly seats will be held in a single phase on February 4. All three main parties including Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters on the last day of campaign.

Feb 2, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address media at 11 AM in Ludhiana.


Feb 2, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Banned drug worth Rs 38 Lakhs seized by Election Commission of India’s surveillance team from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.


Feb 2, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Today is the last day of election campaign in Punjab and EC will impose prohibition orders from 5 PM.


