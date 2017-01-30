Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah Slams Amarinder; Praises Badal

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sacating attack on Captain Amarinder Singh who is Congress party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly polls 2017.

He said, "Mujhe samajh nahin aata ye Captain (Amarinder Singh) kis prakaar ke Capt hain, jinko Rahul baba ke order manne padte hain (I don't understand what kind of Captain Amarinder Singh is who always follows Rahul Gandhi's orders).

"I am shocked at the words used by some people for Parkash Singh Badal ji, Punjab is known with Badal ji's name across the country", he added.

Stay tuned for live updates: