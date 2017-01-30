LIVE NOW
Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Amit Shah Slams Amarinder; Praises Badal

News18.com | January 30, 2017, 3:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sacating attack on Captain Amarinder Singh who is Congress party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly polls 2017.

He said, "Mujhe samajh nahin aata ye Captain (Amarinder Singh) kis prakaar ke Capt hain, jinko Rahul baba ke order manne padte hain (I don't understand what kind of Captain Amarinder Singh is who always follows Rahul Gandhi's orders).

"I am shocked at the words used by some people for Parkash Singh Badal ji, Punjab is known with Badal ji's name across the country", he added.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 30, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)

Punjab is known with Badal ji's name across the country, says Amit Shah


Jan 30, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

I am shocked at the words used by some people for Badal ji, says Amit Shah


Jan 30, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah addressing a rally in Amritsar 


Jan 30, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

BSP has kept ticket allotment very transparent: Mayawati 


Jan 30, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

In the last 60 years, there has been no change in status of backward classes in Punjab: Mayawati


Jan 30, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

BSP is fighting elections in Punjab on its own, says BSP Supremo Mayawati


Jan 30, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

All benefits are being given to rich and upper class people: Mayawati  


Jan 30, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

BJP like Congress, does not care for backward classes: Mayawati


Jan 30, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)

BSP candidates are clean, says Mayawati


Jan 30, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Jan 30, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

BSP Supremo Mayawati to address 2 rallies in Punjab


Jan 30, 2017 8:57 am (IST)
BSP to go it alone in Punjab polls

