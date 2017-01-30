Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Mayawati to Rallies in Phagwara And Barnala Today

Event Highlights
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pardesh chief Minister Mayawati will address two rallies in poll bound Punjab today, the party's Punjab president Rashpal Raju.
In her one-day visit to the state, she will address election rallies at Phagwara and Mehil Kalan in Barnala area.
