LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Mayawati to Rallies in Phagwara And Barnala Today

News18.com | January 30, 2017, 8:38 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pardesh chief Minister Mayawati will address two rallies in poll bound Punjab today, the party's Punjab president Rashpal Raju.

In her one-day visit to the state, she will address election rallies at Phagwara and Mehil Kalan in Barnala area.

Jan 30, 2017 8:57 am (IST)
BSP to go it alone in Punjab polls

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.