Punjab Elections 2017 Live: PM Modi, Manmohan Singh to Address Public Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Sunday at Anaj Mandi in Kotakpura in Faridkot district of Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls in the state next on February 4.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley will also be touring Punjab for poll campaigning.
Meanwhile, ex-PM Manmohan Singh will also visit the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana to address a political rally today.
