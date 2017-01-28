LIVE NOW
Punjab Elections 2017 Live: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Jalandhar

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
Event Highlights

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi to address two more rallies in Jalandhar and Sangrur on Saturday. This comes just a day after he addressed joint public rallies in Punjab's Majitha and Bhatinda.

Rahul vowed to go hard against the menace of drugs “with harsh laws” if the Congress was voted to power.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition and addressed a rally in Jalandhar.

He dismissed the Congress as a “sinking ship” and “history” and called upon the people not to vote for the opposition party in the coming assembly elections.

Stay tuned for Live updates

