  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Punjab Elections 2017: The Issues Likely to Dominate

News18.com

First published: February 15, 2017, 3:04 PM IST | Updated: 12 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Punjab Elections 2017: The Issues Likely to Dominate
The illustration talks about the population break-up in Punjab. (Image: Network18 Creatives)

All the political parties extensively campaigned in the state to entice the electorate with freebies and sops in their manifesto.

Drugs were the main issue this time as is the economic collapse of the state.

The opposition parties blamed the Akali government which was in power since 2012 of ruining the economy of Punjab and doing nothing for the farmers and youth in particular.

Here is a graphical representation of the population break-up and issues to watch out for:

PUNJAB - SLIDE 3 - POPULATION BREAKUP

PUNJAB - SLIDE 4 - ISSUES

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.