Punjab Elections 2017: The Issues Likely to Dominate

All the political parties extensively campaigned in the state to entice the electorate with freebies and sops in their manifesto.

Drugs were the main issue this time as is the economic collapse of the state.

The opposition parties blamed the Akali government which was in power since 2012 of ruining the economy of Punjab and doing nothing for the farmers and youth in particular.

Here is a graphical representation of the population break-up and issues to watch out for: