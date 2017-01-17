Punjab Elections: Former SGPC General Secretary Sukhdev Bhaur Joins AAP

Phagwara: In a boost to Aam Aadmi Party, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, former general secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday joined AAP with his supporters in presence of its national Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a gathering of Bhaur's supporters at his residence at Banga, 22 kms from Phagwara, Kejriwal welcomed him into party fold and declared his appointment as state's senior vice president of AAP.

Kejriwal promised the state's people to take action against those guilty of desecrating the Sikh holy book- Guru Granth Sahib at various places in Punjab, particularly at Bargari, if elected to power in the February 4 Assembly polls.

He also assured them to rid the state of drug menance.

Bhaur, who had remained SGPC general secretary for sixteen terms as well as its acting president thrice, said he had quit SAD and SGPC because of desecration issue, failure of the ruling Akali Dal to arrest the culprits, killings of two innocent youths in Bargari firing by police and the malaise of family rule.

Kejriwal later addressed rally of AAP candidate from Banga- Harjot Kaur.