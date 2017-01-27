Punjab Elections Live: Capt Amarinder Next CM Candidate, Says Rahul Gandhi

Event Highlights
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in upcoming Assembly elections.
He said this while addressing a rally in Majitha today. He also blamed the Badals for the poor state of affairs in Punjab.
It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing a rally in Jalandhar in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.
Humbled & honoured to be Punjab Congress' CM face. Committed to serving my beloved state & bringing back the smiles on the faces of Punjabis— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 27, 2017
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Majtha:
* Punjab has fed the country
* If Punjab wants jobs, then you have to pay the Badals
* The Badals of Punjab have spread darkness in the state
* Questions Badals on unemployment
*Accusses Badals for misgovernence
* Badals didnt give water to Punjab.
* All industries are leaving Punjab and only one family is behind it.
* 70% of the youth addicted to drugs.
* Only Congress can clean drugs from Punjab
*Badals have ruined Punjab's future
* I will make Punjab debt free
* Punjab doesnt need a remote control. Punjab itself will run Punjab.
* Amarinder Singh next CM candidate of Punjab
* Captain Amarinder worked hard for Punjab
* Will bring law against drugs
* Akalis gave nothing to the state
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week