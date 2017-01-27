Punjab Elections Live: Capt Amarinder Next CM Candidate, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in upcoming Assembly elections.

He said this while addressing a rally in Majitha today. He also blamed the Badals for the poor state of affairs in Punjab.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing a rally in Jalandhar in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.