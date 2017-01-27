LIVE NOW
Punjab Elections Live: Capt Amarinder Next CM Candidate, Says Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 2:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in upcoming Assembly elections.

He said this while addressing a rally in Majitha today. He also blamed the Badals for the poor state of affairs in Punjab.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing a rally in Jalandhar in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.

Jan 27, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)



Jan 27, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

* AAP can't rule Punjab from Delhi


Jan 27, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi attacks Akali-BJP ally

* Modi ji will come and speak on corruption

* How can Modi ji speak for Akali dal when Akali dal is a corrupt party

* Raises questions on note ban

* How can PM be with Akalis?

* Guru Nanak Ji ne kaha sab ka sab tera, Akali Dal kehte hain sab ka sab mera

 


Jan 27, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Majtha:

* Punjab has fed the country

* If Punjab wants jobs, then you have to pay the Badals

* The Badals of Punjab have spread darkness in the state

* Questions Badals on unemployment

*Accusses Badals for misgovernence

* Badals didnt give water to Punjab.

* All industries are leaving Punjab and only one family is behind it.

* 70% of the youth addicted to drugs. 

* Only Congress can clean drugs from Punjab

*Badals have ruined Punjab's future

* I will make Punjab debt free

* Punjab doesnt need a remote control. Punjab itself will run Punjab.

* Amarinder Singh next CM candidate of Punjab

* Captain Amarinder worked hard for Punjab

* Will bring law against drugs

* Akalis gave nothing to the state


Jan 27, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to speak in Majithia (Punjab). 


Jan 27, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

Captain Amarinder Singh addressing the rally in Majhita


Jan 27, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing the rally right now 


Jan 27, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Punjab will go to polls in the single phase on February 4 


Jan 27, 2017 8:41 am (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 8:35 am (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 8:24 am (IST)
