Punjab Elections Live: Congress a Sinking Ship, Desperate for Power, Says PM

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 4:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his rally in Jalandhar.

Those out of power are behaving like fish out of water, said PM Modi adding that only Parakash Singh Badal is working for the welfare of the state.

Earlier Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in upcoming Assembly elections.

He also blamed the Badals for the poor state of affairs in Punjab.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Jan 27, 2017 4:21 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 4:19 pm (IST)

"Our fight against corruption would not stop. I want the entire Nation's support in this fight against corruption," says PM Modi.

 


Jan 27, 2017 4:18 pm (IST)
PM raises coal scam, 2G scam Says, "Demonetisation has brought back black money  RS 150 cr of new notes seized in corruption crackdown after demonetisation."
 

Jan 27, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)

"Congress is desperate for power," PM Modi. 

..."When India conducted surgical strikes, it was celebrated by everyone in Punjab," PM Modi. 


Jan 27, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

PM Modi seeks people's support in Punjab to eradicate corruption amid a resounding applause. 


Jan 27, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

* Prakash Singh Badal remain intact with one party 

* He worked hard for the welfare of the people in Punjab

* Prakas Badal worked for Hindu-Sikh unity at a time when there was mistrust between the two community

* Badal govt cares for everyone-poor, farmers 

* Badal has made schemes for farmers who lost their crops 

* Punjab wants Badals to rule again


Jan 27, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)

PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress

* Congress party is hungry for power

* They are running here and there for allies

* Calls Congress party desperate

* Congress desperately forging alliances

* First they allied with West Bengal and then ran towards UP

* Powerless Congress behaving like fish without water

* Congress is a sinking party

 


Jan 27, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)

PM Modi kick-starts Akali-BJP campaign:

* This is a land of sacrifices and love

* Punjab's Farmer serves the country with its farming and jawan by spilling his blood for India

* Punjab makes India proud

* Targets Kejriwal, Rahul

* Alleges Politicians try to tarnish the image of Punjab

* Congress party is colourless, bassless

* Opposition without power is like fish without water

* Hails CM Prakash Singh Badal for his contribution 

* India consumes wheat from Punjab

* Youth worst efffect in Punjab 

* Opposition hungry for power

* We curbed corruption 

* We have stopped blackmarketing of urea

*  We are fighting against corruption

* We brought crop insurance schemes for the farmers

* Youth should punish those who are trying to maling the image of Punjab

* Farmers getting urea on time


* Diversion of urea to other places than farming has stopped


* We will bring Sindu river water to Punjab

 


Jan 27, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jalandhar


Jan 27, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)



Jan 27, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)



Jan 27, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal speaking at a rally in Jalandha


Jan 27, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a rally in Jalandhar. 


Jan 27, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)



Jan 27, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

* AAP can't rule Punjab from Delhi


Jan 27, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi attacks Akali-BJP ally

* Modi ji will come and speak on corruption

* How can Modi ji speak for Akali dal when Akali dal is a corrupt party

* Raises questions on note ban

* How can PM be with Akalis?

* Guru Nanak Ji ne kaha sab ka sab tera, Akali Dal kehte hain sab ka sab mera

 


Jan 27, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Majtha:

* Punjab has fed the country

* If Punjab wants jobs, then you have to pay the Badals

* The Badals of Punjab have spread darkness in the state

* Questions Badals on unemployment

*Accusses Badals for misgovernence

* Badals didnt give water to Punjab.

* All industries are leaving Punjab and only one family is behind it.

* 70% of the youth addicted to drugs. 

* Only Congress can clean drugs from Punjab

*Badals have ruined Punjab's future

* I will make Punjab debt free

* Punjab doesnt need a remote control. Punjab itself will run Punjab.

* Amarinder Singh next CM candidate of Punjab

* Captain Amarinder worked hard for Punjab

* Will bring law against drugs

* Akalis gave nothing to the state


Jan 27, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to speak in Majithia (Punjab). 


Jan 27, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

Captain Amarinder Singh addressing the rally in Majhita


Jan 27, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing the rally right now 


Jan 27, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Punjab will go to polls in the single phase on February 4 


Jan 27, 2017 8:41 am (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 8:35 am (IST)
Jan 27, 2017 8:24 am (IST)
