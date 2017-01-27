Punjab Elections Live: Congress a Sinking Ship, Desperate for Power, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his rally in Jalandhar.

Those out of power are behaving like fish out of water, said PM Modi adding that only Parakash Singh Badal is working for the welfare of the state.

Earlier Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in upcoming Assembly elections.

He also blamed the Badals for the poor state of affairs in Punjab.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.