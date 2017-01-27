Punjab Elections Live: PM to Address Rally in Jalandar, Rahul in Amritsar

It's the final stretch of campaigning before Punjab goes to poll on February 4 and all parties are pulling out the big guns. PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal will hit the campaign trail from Friday.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Jalandhar where he will address a rally at 1 pm in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh will address a rally in Amritsar and Majitha today. Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow is in Patiala at 12 noon.