Punjab Elections Live: PM to Address Rally in Jalandar, Rahul in Amritsar

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 10:31 AM IST
Event Highlights

It's the final stretch of campaigning before Punjab goes to poll on February 4 and all parties are pulling out the big guns. PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal will hit the campaign trail from Friday.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Jalandhar where he will address a rally at 1 pm in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh will address a rally in Amritsar and Majitha today. Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow is in Patiala at 12 noon.

Jan 27, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Punjab will go to polls in the single phase on February 4 


Jan 27, 2017 8:41 am (IST)
Opinion Poll Shows Congress Leading in Punjab
Jan 27, 2017 8:35 am (IST)
BJP Punjab President Offers to Resign Ahead of Assembly Polls
Jan 27, 2017 8:24 am (IST)
Punjab Polls: Akali Dal Releases Manifesto, Promises 20 Lakh Jobs

