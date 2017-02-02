LIVE NOW
Punjab Elections Live: SAD, Police Burying Granth Sahib Desecration, Says Kejriwal

News18.com | February 2, 2017, 1:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

AAP on Thursday attacked the Akali Dal government and Punjab police for the Guru Granth Sahib Desecration incident and the deaths in police firing in the following protests.

Today is the last of campaigning in Punjab before the notification for polling day on Saturday comes into force.

Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab's last day of campaigning:

Feb 2, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)

Amarinder Singh will become Punjab's Chief Minister, he will work for you here and I will do the same in Lok Sabha in Delhi:  Rahul Gandhi


Feb 2, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Lambi (Punjab).


Feb 2, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)

I was told Arvind Kejriwal will be the Chief Minister of Punjab for one year and then I will be made the Chief Minister: Navjot Sidhu in Jalandhar 


Feb 2, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

New party of ‘topiwalas’ and its president (Arvind Kejriwal) are trying to foment trouble in Punjab by aligning with radical elements: Shiromani Akali Dal


Feb 2, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Punjab CM will be from Punjab. Whoever becomes CM, it is my responsibility to ensure that whatever we promise is fulfilled: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

AAP respects all religions. After forming govt we will ensure that those who carried out the sacrilege incidents are severely punished: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

(AAP's election campaign in Punjab/Puneet Mishra)


Feb 2, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)


(More images of AAP's election campaign in Punjab/Puneet Mishra)


Feb 2, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi slams AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Says his ‘forces’ behind blast in Bhatinda which killed 6 people.


Feb 2, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reached Punjab to attend a community kitchen programme.


Feb 2, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

I got into films to get youth away from addiction. I am saint first, actor later: Gurmeet Ram Rahim


Feb 2, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

Sukhbir Badal has kept the report hidden for long. I challenge him to prove us wrong or release his report within an hour: AAP’s H.S. Phoolka


Feb 2, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

I am big fan of Ram and I am a saint first: Gurmeet Ram Rahim exclusive to CNN-News18


Feb 2, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

I am a saint first, Actor later: Gurmeet Ram Rahim


Feb 2, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

I decided to become a filmy hero for a good cause to youths in Punjab: Gurmeet Ram Rahim


Feb 2, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Just blessing no formal support to Akali Dal: Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim


Feb 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

I bless all political parties: Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim

 


Feb 2, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)
 

I don't support any political parties:  Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim

 


Feb 2, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

(More images of SAD election campaign in Punjab/Neeraj Upadhayay)


Feb 2, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

The Punjab govt knows that they were going out of power for sure and therefore they stooped so low as to disrupt the peace of Punjab: Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

The findings of the report & the fact that it was kept hidden for long clearly indicates the involvement of Punjab government/Sukhbir Badal: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Feb 2, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

The commission report also states that the firing as a result of which 2 victims died was absolutely unwarranted and was NOT in self defence: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

The Justice Zora Singh Commission report also severely indicts the Punjab police and therefore Home Minister Sukhbir Badal: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

The report also raises the question as to what compelled the police to fire at 2 unarmed, peacefully sitting people from a close range: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

The report states that police firing was clearly not done in self defence as both victims were in a sitting position and were unarmed: Arvind Kejriwal on Justice Zora Singh Commission report


Feb 2, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

The report states that the general perception among people is that there is involvement of big, powerful people in the desecration case: Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

This report (Justice Zora Singh Commission) states that the enquiry conducted on the Bargadi incident was inadequate. Was that why this report wasn't made public?: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Someone gave us the Justice Zora Singh Commission report on desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargadi. Why did the govt not made this report public?: Arvind Kejriwal


Feb 2, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

(More images from Punjab/Congress media release)


Feb 2, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

(Images of election campaign in Punjab/Congress media release)


Feb 2, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address media at 11 AM in Ludhiana.


Feb 2, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Banned drug worth Rs 38 Lakhs seized by Election Commission of India’s surveillance team from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.


Feb 2, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Today is the last day of election campaign in Punjab and EC will impose prohibition orders from 5 PM.


