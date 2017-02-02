Punjab Elections Live: SAD, Police Burying Granth Sahib Desecration, Says Kejriwal

Event Highlights
AAP on Thursday attacked the Akali Dal government and Punjab police for the Guru Granth Sahib Desecration incident and the deaths in police firing in the following protests.
Today is the last of campaigning in Punjab before the notification for polling day on Saturday comes into force.
Stay tuned for live updates from Punjab's last day of campaigning:
Cong hi sabko ek saath le kar chal sakti hai.Wo shaktiyan jisne Punjab ko toda tha, phir se khade hone ki koshish kar rahi hai: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/LG6iiZyJWS— ANI (@ANI_news) February 2, 2017
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at a 'Sanjha Chulha' (common kitchen) program in Sangrur (Punjab) #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/UhluGO1rhG— ANI (@ANI_news) February 2, 2017
.@msisodia at the start of the roadshow in Patiala Rural. Massive participation a pointer to the AAP clean sweep in upcoming polls. pic.twitter.com/inKrrzgD9E— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
Arvind Kejriwal addressed a big election rally in Ludhiana. Huge AAP wave, a sign of the change every Punjabi is looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/aQvsRse3Rt— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
Wo shaktiyaan jinhone pehle Punjab ko barbaad kiya,jinke kaaran hinsa hui thi, wohi shaktiyan phir khade hone ki koshish kr rahi hain: RG pic.twitter.com/1DczH5qXri— ANI (@ANI_news) February 2, 2017
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi meets people in Sangrur (Punjab) pic.twitter.com/6LfR9KfKgU— ANI (@ANI_news) February 2, 2017
Jahan Guru Nanak ji ne 'tera tera' ki baat ki, wahin aapki sarkaar 'mera mera' ki baat karti hai :Rahul Gandhi in Sangrur (Punjab) pic.twitter.com/2TGMhoVIYY— ANI (@ANI_news) February 2, 2017
Sukhbir Badal has kept the report hidden for long. I challenge him to prove us wrong or release his report within an hour: @HSPhoolka pic.twitter.com/YDQ0y6R62d— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
Sukhbir Badal is a hardened criminal. It is Punjab's misfortune that he became the Dy. CM of the state. : @ArvindKejriwal in a press conf pic.twitter.com/wImoDKIYDb— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
The fact that the findings of Justice Zora Singh Commission report were kept hidden for so long clearly indicts the Punjab govt: AK in Ldh pic.twitter.com/YtpD2CxDC8— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
Justice Zora Singh Commission report states that the enquiry on Bargadi case was not only false but the facts were hidden: AK in a PC in Ldh pic.twitter.com/DfqSBF7cm2— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017
.@ArvindKejriwal and @hsphoolka during the press conference on an important issue in Ludhiana today. pic.twitter.com/oJNEZQuFR9— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) February 2, 2017