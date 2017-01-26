Punjab is the Gateway of India, Says Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s MP from Sangrur, chairman of the party’s campaign committee and the biggest show stopper after Arvind Kejriwal is set to take on Punjab’s Dy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal in the politically significant and high-profile constituency of Jalalabad.

In the last seven days of campaigning, Mann will be in Jalalabad for just three days as he has been asked to campaign across Punjab- a comedian before he entered politics, Mann's homespun subversive humour when he takes on political opponents has his audience eating out of his hands. He has accused of breaching security in Parliament and for his love for drinks. Opponents, however, can ill afford to take Mann lightly. In the 2014 polls, he was the one who won Sangrur by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

CNN New18's Rupashree Nanda caught up with Bhagwant Mann on the campaign trail.

CNN New 18: Final days of campaigning, how is your schedule?

Bhagwant Mann: The party has given me a big responsibility as I am the chairman of the campaign committee. I have no time to eat or sleep, ‘gaadi mein kitchen hai, gaadi mein drawing room hai’

CNN News18: If you compare the atmosphere in Punjab during Lok Sabha polls and now, what is the difference?

Bhagwant Mann: Even then, I had got fifty-five days to campaign and in a single day, I used to cover about forty villages each, doing road shows. I have been an MP for the past two and half years. I discharge my responsibilities as an MP, and my name is among the most vocal of all MPs. My attendance in Parliament is also high. It is another matter that BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy and spoiled two sessions of mine. They made a big issue of ‘ Choti si video’. I fulfil my responsibilities as an MP also, that is my duty, I am not doing a favour. In front of my eyes, Punjab is dying- farmers are committing suicide, the unemployed are setting them on fire and young daughters and wives are in tears.

CNN NEWS18: Why from Jalalabad?

Bhagwant Mann: In AAP, we believe in taking on and defeating big leaders. Arvind Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dixit twice. Arvind Kejriwal took on Modi from Varanasi. Kumar Vishwas fought against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. These big netas have to be defeated. I had expressed a desire that if the party allows me, then I would take on Sukhbir Badal and defeat him.

CNN News18: Many people in Punjab are saying that AAP is losing the momentum that it had once and that Congress is gaining?

Bhagwant Mann: It is I who was a comedian but it is you who are making people laugh. By 11 am, on 11th March, AAP will form the Government in Punjab and the Delhi record is under threat. Please record this statement of mine and please telecast this.

CNN News18: Who are the chief ministerial faces of your party?

Bhagwant Mann: Party will decide. There is no race. We are not here to change the Government, we are here to change the system. Punjab ko barbad kar diya in logon ne… sab mile hua hain. Four months ago, there was a corruption case against Captain Amarinder Singh which was withdrawn by Badal saab. What does this mean? It means that both parties are scared of us. Captain Amarinder Singh is fighting from Lambi, I said, why isnt he fighting from Jalalabad? Fight them and defeat them? No… mein yeh kehna chata hun ki aap ek leher ke roop mein, ek kranti ke roop mein Punjab mein fail chuki hai . Punjab is the gateway of India- yahan se failenge, aara India mein jayenge.

CNN News18: Your opponents have always targeted you on the issue of alcoholism. How would you respond to them?

Bhagwant Mann: See, I was live on Facebook at 2 am in the morning after addressing rallies till 10 pm in the night. They do not have anything against me. If a person is an addict, can the same person work so much? On 20th November, it was announced that I will contest from Jalalabad. Today is 18th January. In 58 days, today I will be addressing my 121st rally. In the past two months, Congress is at the feet of Sonia Gandhi for tickets and they talk about saving Punjab. Let them save their own tickets. Akali Dal has hardly done any rallies. How will a person get so much energy if he is an alcoholic? These are just their accusations. I have not swallowed money, I have not sucked the blood of people… they are getting down to very petty and low-level games.

CNN News18: Navjot Singh Sidhu left BJP, was about to join the AAP and now he has joined the Congress. What do you have to say about that?

Bhagwant Mann: If he left BJP, and joined the Congress, jo munni ke tarah badnaam congress keh rahe the, he valued the Congress more, then I will say, “ Sidhu Saab, happy Munni’!

CNN News18: You have been a comedian … how difficult was the transition from comedy to politics?

Bhagwant Mann: It was not difficult. I used to do the same work, spoke against the establishment …in my Laughter Challenge videos. You came pull them out and see for yourself. That also had political satire – against the corrupt.